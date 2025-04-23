Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.10% of Chimera Investment worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at Chimera Investment

In related news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This represents a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of CIM opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $944.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.