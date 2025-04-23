Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Holdings Increased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $121.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average is $168.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.