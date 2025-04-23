CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$178.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$177.77.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

GIB.A stock opened at C$146.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. CGI has a 1 year low of C$132.06 and a 1 year high of C$175.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$148.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$155.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

