CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in CF Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas raised CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

