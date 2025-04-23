Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Century Communities worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Century Communities by 660.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 175,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,663,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Century Communities by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,328,000 after buying an additional 51,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after buying an additional 51,021 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCS

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.