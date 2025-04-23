Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Central Securities Stock Performance

CET opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

