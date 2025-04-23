Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,038,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 44,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,276,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 465,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $355.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.53. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

