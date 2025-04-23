Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – April 22nd

Northern Lights Acquisition, Femto Technologies, and Indivior are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are publicly traded equities of companies involved in the cultivation, distribution, sale, or legal research of cannabis and its derivatives. They are part of an emerging market that often experiences high volatility due to evolving regulatory frameworks and the industry’s rapid growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Northern Lights Acquisition (NLIT)

NLIT stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 43,165,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,109. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Northern Lights Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NLIT

Femto Technologies (FMTO)

NASDAQ FMTO traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26. Femto Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12,920.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMTO

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 1,052,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,016. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Recommended Stories