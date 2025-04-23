Canfor (TSE:CFP) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFP. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.67.

About Canfor

TSE:CFP opened at C$12.81 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$12.60 and a 52 week high of C$18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

