Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $1,998,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.16.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $88.31.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.