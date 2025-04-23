Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.36.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.08.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

