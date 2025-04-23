Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 53,600 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 206.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of FormFactor worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,050,000 after buying an additional 1,742,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,575,000 after acquiring an additional 484,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FormFactor by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after purchasing an additional 409,304 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in FormFactor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,312,000 after purchasing an additional 406,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,222,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FORM. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

