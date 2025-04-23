CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.13% of Americold Realty Trust worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,674,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,213,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,761,000 after buying an additional 2,304,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after buying an additional 1,678,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,522,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after buying an additional 1,109,528 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

