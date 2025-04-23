Brokers Offer Predictions for Thomson Reuters Q1 Earnings

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRI. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

NYSE TRI opened at $182.26 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $149.80 and a 12 month high of $184.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,011,000 after buying an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

