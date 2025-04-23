Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $60.86

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Shares of VCEL opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. Vericel has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.11 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,187.50. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $242,256.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,759.94. This trade represents a 76.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock worth $2,724,548. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Vericel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

