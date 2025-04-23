Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $16.00

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LC

LendingClub Trading Up 6.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $233,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,295,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,821,731.84. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 148,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,471.84. This represents a 15.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $385,120. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,050 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after buying an additional 2,498,318 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in LendingClub by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,505,000 after buying an additional 1,412,568 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,522,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,647,000 after buying an additional 933,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,432,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.