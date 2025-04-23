Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,034 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $27,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,952,000 after buying an additional 1,186,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $106,904,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $104,466,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 882.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 437,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,186,000 after purchasing an additional 392,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the sale, the president now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. The trade was a 29.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $235.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.31. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

