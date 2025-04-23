Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 44,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

