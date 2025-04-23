Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 844 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.