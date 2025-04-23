Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 506 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 2.4% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.16.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

