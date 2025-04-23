Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 480 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3,561.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Booking by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in Booking by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,598.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,669.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,784.40.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is 22.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,248.00 to $4,567.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,278.66.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

