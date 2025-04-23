Brasada Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,241,000 after buying an additional 2,312,291 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,622,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,528,000 after acquiring an additional 73,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,164,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 214,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,086,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,927,000 after purchasing an additional 73,049 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

