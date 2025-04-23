Brasada Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 17.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

