Brasada Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $235.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.68 and a 200-day moving average of $230.31.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

