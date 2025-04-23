Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $6.74 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,741,000. Motorola Solutions makes up about 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $419.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $423.27 and a 200 day moving average of $455.95. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.