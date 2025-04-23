Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

