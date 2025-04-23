Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $427.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $508.83 and its 200 day moving average is $537.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $417.12 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $608.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

