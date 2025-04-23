Brasada Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 8,000 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

TSEM opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.