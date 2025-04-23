Braime Group (LON:BMTO) Releases Earnings Results

Braime Group (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 158.37 ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Braime Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.80%.
Braime Group Stock Performance
Shares of Braime Group stock opened at GBX 1,550 ($20.54) on Wednesday. Braime Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,235 ($16.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,399.60 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,596.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,731.98. The company has a market capitalization of £17.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.26.
Braime Group Company Profile
