Braime Group (LON:BMTO) Releases Earnings Results

Braime Group (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 158.37 ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Braime Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

Braime Group Stock Performance

Shares of Braime Group stock opened at GBX 1,550 ($20.54) on Wednesday. Braime Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,235 ($16.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,399.60 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,596.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,731.98. The company has a market capitalization of £17.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Braime Group alerts:

Braime Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the middle East, the United States, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products.

Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.