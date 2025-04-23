Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

NYSE BOX opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $209,239.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 440,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,178,806.96. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

