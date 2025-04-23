Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 0.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $74,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,598.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,669.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,784.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Benchmark increased their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,120.00 price objective (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,278.66.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

