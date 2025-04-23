BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 368.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corpay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $308.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.56 and a 200 day moving average of $351.62. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.10 and a 12-month high of $400.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

