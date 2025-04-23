BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 309.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,575 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,636,000. B&I Capital AG lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

