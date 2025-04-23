BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,812 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $4,565,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Compass Point lifted their price target on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

SLR Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $838.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.08 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.71%.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

