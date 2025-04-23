BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 3,378 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Northern Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

NTRS opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $100,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,401.60. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.