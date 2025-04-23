Best Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – April 20th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with large market capitalizations, typically valued at $10 billion or more. These well-established firms are generally considered financially stable with a proven track record, offering investors more predictable returns and lower volatility compared to smaller companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.33. 290,593,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,758,204. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.86.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.17. 83,173,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,033,445. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,745,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,476,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

