Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,126,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,219,317 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 1.7% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,751,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 657,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $199.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $193.03 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.91, for a total value of $436,325.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,808.01. This represents a 20.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,578 shares of company stock worth $795,986. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.