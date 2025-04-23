Beck Capital Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,664,000 after buying an additional 379,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,197,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,907,000 after acquiring an additional 448,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,281 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

LNG opened at $230.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.66. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.03 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.15.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

