Beck Capital Management LLC Buys 2,254 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Trading Up 2.2 %

REG stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

