Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT stock opened at $592.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.56. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $271.65 and a twelve month high of $652.63.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.32.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

