BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.74 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 142.06 ($1.88). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 141.90 ($1.88), with a volume of 17,220,572 shares changing hands.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.74.

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 3.67 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBGI Global Infrastructure had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BBGI Global Infrastructure will post 11.3500002 EPS for the current year.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA (BBGI) is a responsible infrastructure investment company and a constituent of the FTSE 250 that invests in and actively manages for the long-term a globally diversified, low-risk portfolio of essential social infrastructure investments.

BBGI is committed to delivering stable and predictable cash flows with progressive long-term dividend growth and attractive, sustainable, returns for shareholders.

