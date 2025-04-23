Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.67 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.68). Baronsmead Second Venture Trust shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 345.90%.

Insider Activity at Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

In related news, insider Adriana Stirling bought 18,002 shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,081.12 ($13,357.78). 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

