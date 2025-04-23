Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of ONE Gas worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.