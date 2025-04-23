Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,135,000 after purchasing an additional 581,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 139,081 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 363,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 325,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $133.92 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $206.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRL. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

