Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,857 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,353 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,703.60. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

