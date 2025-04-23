Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NWE stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 204.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 74,278 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

