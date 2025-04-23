Barclays (BCS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Barclays Trading Up 5.0 %
BCS opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. Barclays has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.
Barclays Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on BCS. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
