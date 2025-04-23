Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.04. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 14,996 shares trading hands.
Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.47%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bradesco
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.