Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.04. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 14,996 shares trading hands.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.47%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

