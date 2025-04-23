B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Cormark

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTO. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.93.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.99. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$333,009.60. Also, Director Gregory Barnes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.07 per share, with a total value of C$203,500.00. Insiders have sold 535,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

