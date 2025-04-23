B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Raised to Moderate Buy at Cormark

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

